CVS Health opens 10 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Arizona

CVS Health is opening up 10 new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Arizona starting May 15 as part of an expanded effort to track the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the sites will offer self-swab tests for those meeting the CDC criteria and age guidelines, and those interested in geting tested must schedule an appointment at CVS.com.

The CVS Pharmacy testing sites include:

1750 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

5975 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85226

6015 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85205

3170 South Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ 85236

10707 West Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037

3832 East Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85716

14672 North Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

4430 East Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

8920 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85749

10650 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

People getting tested will stay in their cars and will be directed to a pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

Test results will be available in apprximately three days, according to the release.

These new sites in Arizona are part of a national rollout of new CVS Health testing locations across the country.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced in late April that the state would also undergo a "testing blitz," which aims to test over 10,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 almost every Saturday in May.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

