"Cyber security issue" prompts school closure in Flagstaff

Students with the Flagstaff Unified School District will have the day off Thursday.

According to a brief statement posted on the district's verified Facebook page late Wednesday afternoon, a cybersecurity issue has impacted the ability for the district's schools to operate normally. As a result, classes have been cancelled for September 5.

School officials said FACTS (Family And Community Teaming for Students), childcare centers, preschools, and all after-school activities have also been cancelled. Students attending Camp Colton will remain at camp as scheduled. Officials did not detail the cybersecurity issue that led to classes being cancelled.