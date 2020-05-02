Daisy Mountain crews responding to brush fire east of I-17

article

Daisy Mountain Fire crews are responding to a 15-acre brush fire near the Interstate 17 and New River Road Saturday afternoon.

Crews say the fire is east of the I-17 and north of New River Road.

ADOT officials say there is a 8-mile backup on the I-17 northbound near milepost 235.

Arizona State Forestry is also working to fight the brush fire.

Officials say crews will be responding in the air and on the ground.