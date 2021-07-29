Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Gila County
5
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 1:15 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

'Large, dangerous' tornado leaves behind widespread damage in Bucks County

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Natural Disasters
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Car dealership partially collapses in Bucks County after a tornado ripped through the area

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports on the extensive damage in Bensalem Township.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A "large, dangerous" tornado ripped through Bucks County Thursday, leaving behind widespread damage. 

The hardest hit was an area off of Metropolitan Drive, according to Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.

The Faulkner Buick GMC dealership on the 4400 block of East Street Road in Feasterville-Trevose partially collapsed. Photos from the scene showed the caved in roof and cars flipped over in the parking lot.  

Volvo-John-Farmer-2.jpg

Courtesy: John Farmer

Merchandise at the Lowe's nearby was tossed around the parking lot and a shed was thrown upside down. The roof of the garden center appeared to have sustained damage.

Residents of two trailer park communities were forced out of their homes due to extensive damage.

Video shows extensive damage at Lowe's in Bensalem Township

FOX 29's Kelly Rule has the latest after a tornado tore through Bucks County.

Street Road is currently closed from Old Street Road to Old Lincoln Highway in both directions.

There are numerous reports of trees and wires down throughout Bensalem Township. Fire crews are working at numerous locations.

Officials give update on tornado damage in Bensalem Township

Bensalem Township Director of Public Safety Fred Harran provides an update on the devastating tornado that ripped through the area Thursday.

"This was a devastating tornado that came through. There was a lot of structural damage in this area. We brought in additional police personnel and EMS," Harran said Thursday night.

According to officials, five non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Bensalem Township officials are working with the Red Cross to assist those who have been affected. Neshaminy Mall is operating as an evacuation center at this time.  

This is the third time in the last 15 days severe weather has impacted Bensalem Township

The severe weather prompted tornado warnings from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.  A tornado was also located near Lumberville, Bucks County, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone needing assistance or who knows of someone needing assistance can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter