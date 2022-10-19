Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors to rest case, 2nd juror concerned over COVID

Prosecutors plan to rest their cast Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Before one word of new testimony could be heard in court on Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow indicated a second juror has raised health concerns related to COVID-19. The judge told jurors before polling them about health concerns, that the court has a new HVAC system with air purifiers and UV light system. Also, extra sanitation and masks are being provided.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

When polled, none of the remaining jurors have indicated any concerns related to COVID-19. The judge has offered plexiglass panels be installed if jurors felt it was necessary. The jurors did not indicate that was necessary.

After the jury was excused from the courtroom, Brooks presented concerns about the jury – suggesting that each juror be tested for COVID-19. Judge Dorow said she would not mandate testing.

Darrell Brooks

Also prior to the jury being brought back into the courtroom, Judge Dorow said she would like Brooks to be present for the jury viewing of the red SUV suspected of being used in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Brooks continued to question why the jury was even being presented this opportunity. The judge indicated it is a piece of evidence.

""Do you want to be present at the jury view?" asked the judge.

"I don't see the reason to be present for it," Brooks responded.

Red SUV left in Maple Road driveway after Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack, shown in court on Oct. 14

Brooks said he does not consent to being present for this jury viewing – and the judge indicated she wanted to me a record of the jury viewing of the SUV. Brooks continued to press, asking why the jury viewing of the SUV would happen at all – if he was not consenting to view it himself. The judge flatly stated, "Your lack of consent is not going to stop this jury view."

Tuesday recap

There was just one witness on the stand for the state Tuesday, along with one witness for the defense – called out of order due to the need for an interpreter.

Tuesday's testimony focused on law enforcement interrogations of Brooks after his arrest on Elizabeth Street shortly after the Christmas parade attack.

After the prosecutors rests their case, Brooks can present his defense. He has the option to make an opening statement before calling his witnesses.

Darrell Brooks in court Oct. 18

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.