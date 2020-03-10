Day 2: More passengers to get off Princess cruise in Oakland

article

More passengers will be allowed to methodically disembark the Princess cruise now docked at the Port of Oakland on Tuesday, the second day of the disembarkment process.

Mary Lou Wilson, 77, of Pleasanton, is one of them.

Speaking by phone from the ship early Tuesday morning, Wilson said she had been on the cruise line since Feb. 21 and in quarantine for six days.

"We're not allowed out of our rooms," she said, adding that all meals have been dropped off at her door throughout the coronavirus scare. "The crew have been so good to us. They're feeding us well. I can't imagine what the workers are going through."

Mary Lou Wilson, 77, of Pleasanton is on her first cruise.

Still, the first-time cruiser passenger said she was doing OK.

"I have a balcony room so I'm getting a lot of fresh air," Wilson said. "I'm taking a lot of pictures. They've brought us about 500 movies. I've read three books."

And she said her friends of four decades are in rooms next to her.

"We're Face-timing and calling and texting each other all the time," Wilson said. "We're trying to keep ourselves busy. We're laughing and having a lot of fun."

Wilson said this whole experience has been an unprecedented wild adventure.

Her husband died recently and her longtime pals convinced her to go on a cruise for the first time in her life. She said she had a blast for the first nine days in Hawaii and even now, "everyone has been keeping my spirits up."

Her son and family live in the Bay Area and family all over the country have been calling her and texting her to keep her company.

As for feeling sick or phantom coronavirus symptoms?

"Nope," she said. "I feel great."

Not everyone has been so fortunate as Wilson.

Twenty-three people who needed acute medical care had been taken off the ship by late Monday afternoon, but it was not clear how many of them had tested positive for the virus, said Shawn Boyd, a spokesman for the California Office of Emergency Services.

In addition, another 150 California passengers were also allowed to get off the Grand Princess, which pulled into Oakland Monday about noon.

They then traveled on buses to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, where they will be tested and quarantined, officials said. Two buses arrived at the federal facility about 8 p.m. Everyone on board looked like they were wearing protective masks.

These passengers will be housed at the Westwind Inn, which is located at the military base as well as at a collection of family apartments that are nearby. Their temperatures will be taken twice daily. If symptoms develop, they will be transferred off base to a civilian hospital.

This is the same hotel that was used for quarantine for the past month and a half for American evacuees from Wuhan, China and then from a Princess cruise ship in Japan. The last 140 people from that quarantine were cleared a week ago.

Eventually, all the U.S. passengers will be flown or bused from the port — chosen for its proximity to an airport and a military base — to bases in California, Texas and Georgia for testing and a 14-day quarantine.

The ship is carrying people from 54 countries, and foreigners will be whisked home.

About 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere after passengers are unloaded, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said.

The ship had been held at sea for about five days, as officials fretted about what to do with those on board who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Oakland was chosen as the "best site" for disembarkment, the governor's office said, because the port is not full of tourists, like San Francisco, and the water there is deep enough, unlike in Alameda.

