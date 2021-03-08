DC police say 12-year-old was 1 of 2 suspects behind 4 carjackings in 1 hour

D.C. police say a 12-year-old was one of two suspects responsible for four armed carjackings within one hour last week in Northeast.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in connection with the incidents, which began shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, and ended shortly before 7:30 p.m.

In each case, the suspects threatened their victims with a gun, then demanded that they turn over the car.

In the first two attempts – in the 1900 block of 2nd Street, Northeast and in the 300 block of V Street, Northeast – the victims refused to turn over their vehicle, and sped away from the scene.

When the suspects approached the third vehicle in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Northeast, they demanded the victim’s keys but then ran away.

Finally, around 7:24 p.m., the suspects pulled a gun on a fourth victim in the 1000 block of Evarts Street. In this case, the female victim got out of her vehicle.

The suspects sped away with her car, but one of them was caught shortly after.

The 12-year-old – who is from Southeast – was charged in connection with each incident.

If you can help police catch the other suspect, call (202) 727-9099.

Carjackings have become a scourge in the D.C. metropolitan area.

According to D.C. police, carjackings were up 51 percent in 2020 – prompting police to form a new task force.

In addition, many of the crimes have been committed by very young offenders – many of them not even old enough to drive.

Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee says the uptick in carjackings locally reflects a nationwide trend.

Local police officials have suggested that without the focus provided by schools – many of which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – kids are more prone to have idle time.

"I can just say that when you have people out of school with a lot more time on their hands, I think that’s a large part of it," said Detective Sargent Rob Grims, who also mentioned the financial hardship many families are going through in this pandemic.

