Deadly 1-car crash closes I-10 East near Tonopah

Authorities say a deadly one-car crash has resulted in the closure of I-10 East near Tonopah Monday night.

According to DPS, the crash happened at around 9:10 p.m. at Milepost 84, when a pickup truck rolled over onto the right-hand shoulder and ejected its passengers, killing one person and injuring two others.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes, and drivers are urged to avoid the area or use alternate routes. Westbound I-10 is not affected.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.