Deadly, 3-vehicle crash closes Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise on April 4.

A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure is at 163rd Avenue.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any further details on the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

