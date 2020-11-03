Deadly crash closes northbound Loop 101 in Mesa

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say a Loop 101 northbound is closed at Loop 202 as a result of a crash.

Authorities have yet to release many details on the crash, but officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the crash is deadly.

In addition to the closure of northbound Loop 101, ADOT officials say the southbound Price Road onramp to Loop 101 northbound is also closed.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.