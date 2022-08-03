Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash in Surprise prompts road closure on Loop 303; DPS investigating

By Kenneth Wong
Surprise
The crash reportedly happened in the area of Loop 303 and Bell Road, and authorities say there were reports of a wrong-way driver right before the crash.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley.

The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash.

"There were reports of a wrong way vehicle in the area prior to the collision," read a portion of a brief statement released by DPS.

The northbound lanes of Loop 303, according to DPS, is shut down at Bell Road.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

