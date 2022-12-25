Deadly Phoenix crash involving motorized scooter under investigation

A man riding a motorized scooter was killed in a crash near 2nd Street and Glendale Avenue just minutes before Christmas Day.

Phoenix police responded to a vehicle collision just before midnight on Dec. 24 and found 55-year-old Thomas Michael Lee with severe injuries.

Lee had reportedly been heading west down Glendale Avenue on a scooter when he crossed into the opposing lanes, colliding head-on into a vehicle driving eastbound.

The 55-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was unhurt.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor with the second car.

The crash remains under investigation.

