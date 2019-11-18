Deliberations enter 4th day at trial over mishandled remains at Phoenix facility

article

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jury deliberations are scheduled to resume at a civil trial against the owner of a now-closed Phoenix body donation facility accused of mishandling donated human remains.

Monday marks the fourth day of deliberations against Biological Resource Center owner Stephen Gore, who is accused of deceiving donor families about how the remains would be used.

The relatives of more than 20 people whose remains were donated to Gore's business alleged the facility claimed the bodies would be used for medical research, when in at least two cases it knew the remains would be sold for use in destructive military testing.

Gore denied the allegations.

Gore's lawyer maintains the facility's clients signed consent forms granting permission to dissect donated bodies, and that it was legal for the facility to make a profit.

MORE:

Trial begins against body donation facility accused of fraud

Advertisement

Civil suit filed against tissue donation firm

Owner of human tissue donation firm sentenced

Owner of human tissue donation firm pleads guilty in Arizona

Tissue donation business scheme: Owner of Biological Resource Center takes deal