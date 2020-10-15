Democrat Kelly reports $38.7 million for Arizona Senate bid

article

Democrat Mark Kelly says he raised more than $38.7 million during the third quarter for his bid to unseat Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally.

Kelly’s campaign said on Oct. 15 he’ll have nearly $19 million in the bank heading into November.

The retired astronaut has consistently outraised McSally in one of the most closely watched 2020 Senate contests. He’s reported the strongest fundraising of all Senate candidates this year, including incumbents.

McSally has not yet disclosed her fundraising haul for the third quarter.

McSally took office last year after she was appointed to the seat left empty when Sen. John McCain died. Democrats see the seat as a prime pickup opportunity after McSally lost a 2018 race for the state’s other Senate seat to Kyrsten Sinema, the first Democrat to win a Senate contest in Arizona in three decades.

Arizona has shown promise for Democrats, who now control five of nine U.S. House districts and several statewide offices.

