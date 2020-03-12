Democratic debate moved from Arizona to Washington, D.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

article

Because of growing coronavirus concerns, the Democratic debate set for Sunday in Arizona will be moved to Washington, D.C. at CNN's studio with no live audience, the Democratic Nation Committee announced on Thursday.

According to a Twitter post from Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the DNC, Univision's Jorge Ramos, who was meant to moderate the debate, was "in proximity" with a person that had directly contacted someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ilia Calderon, another Univision anchor, will moderate Sunday's debate, according to the statement.

This announcement arrives in lieu of other changes and closures from mounting concern over the novel coronavirus.

