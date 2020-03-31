Deputies: Georgia Amber Alert suspect in custody in Florida, toddler safe

A suspect accused of hurting the mother of his child, killing three members of her family, then kidnapping their 2-year-old son has been taken into custody after a 6-hour standoff with Florida police at a busy interstate interchange in Tampa. That toddler is safe.

Authorities issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, for the 2-year-old and the 29-year-old man late Tuesday night.

It all happened at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue in Bibb County around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. got into an argument with his toddler son’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French. Deputies said at some point during the argument, Crockett took out a gun and shot French’s mother, 67-year-old Janet Samuel, and stepfather, 69-year-old James Samuel, and sister 47-year-old Lechasta Childs killing them.

French was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Around 1 p.m., Tampa police said one of their officers began following the car along Interstate 75 south near Bruce B. Down Blvd.

"They started following the car. As they were traveling down the interstate, they came over one of the Amber Alert signs on the interstate. The vehicle then pulled off the exit ramp," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

An unmarked car continued to follow the vehicle until police said the drive noticed it. That is when police said Crockett led them on an extremely long pursuit, circling up and down Interstate 4.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said Crockett wrecked his car on the interchange from I-4 to I-75 south. That is when police said they started to negotiate with the armed suspect.

"He did eventually after negotiating with us, give up the 2-year-old," the police chief said, indicating that happened early in the standoff.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated but appeared to be okay.

Police said around 7:40 p.m., Crockett finally surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incident and his weapon was taken into evidence.

King Cane Crockett (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Deputies said he has family in Florida and California.

No word on when he will make his first appearance on charges in Florida or when he would be transferred back to Georgia to face those murder charges.