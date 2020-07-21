Despite a demand for COVID-19 tests in Arizona, some sites have tests leftover

Two new COVID-19 strike force sites launched July 17 at Maryvale High School and South Mountain Park and combined, they are able to provide 5,000 free COVID-19 tests a day.

Over the weekend, crowds seemingly didn't take advantage of the test site. The number of tests performed fell well below the 5,000 available, organizers said.

"I encourage people to take advantage of it before they take it away," said Senator Martin Quezada. He represents the Maryvale community and says initial testing gave people in underserved areas a bad idea of the process.

He said word got out that getting a test takes hours and some may not have time for it between work and family obligations.

"The testing that did come to our community was so limited that the word got around that it takes hours. I think people would like to get tested, but if 'I do go, I'm going to have to take 1/2 a day off of work,'" he said.

The state senator wants Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to do more to reach out to minority communities and inform them of the new strike force testing sites.

More information on testing sites can be found here.