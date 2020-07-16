Dion Johnson's family speaks out after DPS releases 160-page report about fatal shooting

A news conference was held on July 16 in connection with Dion Johnson, a man who was killed in a trooper-involved shooting back on Memorial Day.

Johnson's family and their lawyer, Jocquese Blackwell, held the news conference in reaction to the 160-page police report that was released.

The Department of Public Safety says Johnson was found asleep in a car that was blocking an on-ramp along Loop 101 near Tatum Boulevard.

Investigators say Johnson had alcohol and a gun inside the vehicle.

According to DPS, Johnson reached for Trooper George Cervantes' gun and that's when Cervantes opened fire, killing Johnson.

"He says he turned his body and put himself in a position as if he was going to kick Cervantes.. he tells Dion in the report if you don't stop resisting, I am going to shoot you. He doesnt say he's going to use his Taser," said Blackwell.

The attorney says there are discrepancies in the timeline and is asking why medics were not allowed to help Johnson for several minutes after they arrived at the scene.

"There is a discrepancy as it pertains to the time stamp in the police report and the time stamp that was on the ADOT [Arizona Department of Transportation] video," said Blackwell. "EMS arrives and EMS is actually there on the scene for a number of minutes and they are not allowed to come and give medical aid to Dion."

Blackwell also claims Cervantes threatened to shoot Johnson if he did not calm down after he was handcuffed.

