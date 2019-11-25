DOC: 3 employees fall sick due to hazmat situation at Lewis Prison in Buckeye

The Arizona Department of Corrections says three employees at the Lewis Prison in Buckeye have fallen ill due to a hazmat situation.

Officials say an officer became dizzy, disoriented and vomited during a cell search, and two other employees also complained of lightheadedness, dizziness, and disorientation. All three employees have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Buckeye Valley Fire Department crews responded to the prison to investigate.

DOC officials say the cell has been blocked off and will be cleared. It is unknown what the cause is.

Two patients, also DOC employees, were evaluated at the scene and refused further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.