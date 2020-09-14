Doctor shot near Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, authorities search for suspect

article

A doctor in his 40s was shot in the head outside Fairview Hospital in Edina, Minnesota Monday night.

According to the Edina Police Department, officers received calls for a shooting in the hospital’s parking lot just before 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene, but the victim, who is being treated for their wounds, was able to give officers a description.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck who was wearing sweatpants.

Anyone in the area of Southdale Hospital is asked to be cautious and remain in their homes. Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect should contact Edina Police at 952-826-1600.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.