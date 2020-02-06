Doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus not dead despite WHO comments, hospital claims

Li Wenliang, a doctor in China who was allegedly detained for warning others about the coronavirus before he himself was sickened by the illness, may not have died despite comments made during a World Health Organization (WHO) press briefing on Thursday that suggested he did. A statement from the hospital treating Li said that he was in critical condition.

"In the fight against the epidemic of the new coronavirus pneumonia, Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist of our hospital, was unfortunately infected. He is currently in critical condition and we are trying our best to rescue him," Wuhan Central Hospital said in a social media post just after midnight amid conflicting reports about Li's fate.

Li, who according to the BBC is a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, had claimed that in late December he shared his concerns via private chat with medical school graduates after several patients exhibited symptoms similar to SARS before he was visited and warned by authorities.

Li Wenliang had claimed that he shared his concerns about the virus in a private chat with other medical students before he was detained by authorities. (Photo credit: Provided via FOX News)

He was then summoned to Public Security Bureau where he was forced to sign a letter stating that he made false comments about the virus, the BBC reported. Authorities later apologized.

Shortly after, he began coughing and developed a fever that landed him in the hospital for several days. On Jan. 30, he tested positive for the virus.

News of his Feb. 6 death first began circulating Thursday on social media and health blogs in China. It is not known if Li had any underlying health complications that may have impacted the severity of his illness.

"We're very sad to hear of the loss of Dr. Li Wenliang," WHO officials said.

The novel coronavirus has sickened more than 28,000 worldwide and resulted in at least 563 deaths. About 99 percent of cases have occurred in mainland China, although two deaths have been reported outside the country including in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

