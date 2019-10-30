Doctors describe condition of MCSO detention officer attacked by inmate as "moment by moment"

On Wednesday, officials gave an update on an MCSO detention officer who was hospitalized after he was attacked by an inmate.

According to officials, the incident happened at Lower Buckeye Jail, with the officer, now identified as Gene Lee, suffering life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened as Lee was beginning his shift, with the suspect, since identified as Daniel Davitt, catching Lee off guard. Davitt is accused of grabbing Lee by his throat.

A photo of Daniel Davitt from 2017

Davitt allegedly swept Lee's legs out from under him so aggressively, that when Lee was knocked off-balance and thrown to the floor, the first part of the body to strike the floor was his head.

Davitt is described by authorities as a man who has been in custody with the MCSO for the last two year, accused of sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

In a news conference held on Wednesday, doctors describe the condition of officer Gene Lee as "moment-by-moment", with a very poor prognosis.

Advertisement

According to Sheriff Paul Penzone, from what he knows at the moment, there had not been any interaction between Davitt and Lee up to that point.

Penzone also said other officers rushed to Lee's aid following the attack, and that Lee has not regained consciousness.

Lee is a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.