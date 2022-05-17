Dog badly hurt while defending owner from mountain lion in California

State wildlife officials are investigating a mountain lion attack that left a woman's dog badly injured in Northern California.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday around 3 p.m. a woman was driving in Trinity County, along Highway 299, when she stopped her car.

Wildlife officials said the woman got out of her car with her dog and started walking down a path.

Erin Wilson said her Belgian Malinois named Eva is a hero for grappling with the animal.

The woman's dog was slightly ahead of her when she noticed a movement beside her. That's when a mountain lion swiped her across the left shoulder, injuring her.

Wildlife officials said the woman screamed out and her dog tried to defend her. The cougar bit onto the dog's head and would not let go.

The woman threw rocks at the mountain lion, tugged, pulled, and even attempted to gouge the eyes out of the mountain lion, state wildlife officials said. However, none of those tactics worked.

The woman went back up the road and flagged down a passing motorist when eventually stopped. The driver retrieved a can of pepper spray and sprayed the cougar in the face, but it had little to no effect.

Authorities said the mountain lion was trying to move off the trail and take the dog to another area.

The woman and the motorist eventually retrieved a piece of PVC pipe and began hitting the mountain lion with it until it finally released the dog.

The woman drove her dog straight to a veterinarian for emergency treatment. The dog's condition is guarded, and it's unclear whether she will survive.

The woman then drove herself to receive medical treatment in Redding. Her injuries consist of bite wounds, scratches, bruises, and abrasions, but are non-life-threatening.

Wildlife officers interviewed the victim, motorist, veterinarian, and the emergency medical physician and worked with each of them to collect appropriate DNA samples for analysis.