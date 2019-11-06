Dog in critical condition after being rescued from Arizona mine shaft

A dog is in critical condition after apparently falling into a mine shaft in Western Arizona.

According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, a geologist working in a remote area north of Lake Havasu City on Tuesday morning spotted a dog that had fallen into a mine shaft.

The dog was alive but was not moving and the geologist could not reach the pup.

A technical rope rescue team responded to the mine shaft to rescue the dog, which is a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix that is not microchipped.

So far, the dog's owner has not been found.

The dehydrated dog was taken to an animal clinic with extensive injuries to its mouth and head. The clinic says bloodwork performed on the pup shows it has an infection and kidney failure.

The pup has been admitted to the clinic under the name of "Fred" and if you would like to make a donation, you can call the clinic at 928-692-5226 or visit lowcostspayneuteraz.org.