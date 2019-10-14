Dog undergoes emergency surgery after being found buried alive at Phoenix landfill

article

A local animal rescue says a dog has undergone emergency surgery after it was found buried alive at a Phoenix-area landfill.

According to Home "Fur" Good, Oscar had emergency surgery to repair a broken leg and shattered pelvis after he was found buried alive at a local landfill by sanitation workers.

The animal rescue says they believe Oscar was put in a dumpster, picked up by a garbage truck and dumped at the landfill.

The rescue says it's partnering with Two Pups Wellness Fund to help with surgery and rehabilitation costs.

If you would like to make a donation to help Oscar, you can visit https://homefurgood.org/donate or https://twopups.org/donate.