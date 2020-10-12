Expand / Collapse search

Donald Trump Jr. to host campaign event in Tucson on Oct. 14

Duluth, MN September 9: Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a crowd of around 250 people inside the DECC during his campaign event in Duluth on Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Donald Trump Jr. will visit Tucson this week to host a campaign event for his father.

The "Make America Great Again" event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. at the Port of Tucson.

Trump Jr.'s visit comes less than a week after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made campaign stops in the Valley to pitch an economic message during their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit Arizona, but his trip was postponed following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

General admission tickets for Trump Jr.'s event are available on the campaign website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

