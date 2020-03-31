Dow heads toward worst quarter since 1987

article

U.S. equity markets opened lower Tuesday and were trending toward their worst three-month stretch in years as the final day of the quarter gets underway.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points, or 0.52 percent in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.55 percent and 0.59 percent, respectively.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The Dow, which through Monday had fallen almost 22 percent this year, was on track for its biggest quarterly decline since 1987. The S&P 500 was looking at worst quarter since 2008 and the Nasdaq was heading toward its largest quarterly decline since the end of 2018.

Looking at stocks, cruise operator Carnival Corp. announced a $1.25 billion common stock offering and note offerings totaling $4.75 billion. Rival Norwegian Cruise Lines extended its suspension of cruises through May 10, a month longer than the previous date.

American Airlines said after Monday’s closing bell that it expects to receive $12 billion in federal aid. Last week, Congress said the industry would receive $50 billion in relief funds.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, retailers The Gap Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. announced late Monday that they will furlough the majority of their workforces. The announcements followed the disclosure by Macy’s earlier in the day that it would furlough the majority of its 130,000 workers.

On the earnings front, RH reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the holiday quarter and withdrew its financial guidance for fiscal year 2020.

Food producer Conagra reported disappointing top- and bottom-line results, but said it expects to exceed its full-year guidance.

RELATED: Looking for work? These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rallied 3.8 percent to $20.85 a barrel after finishing Monday at an 18-year low. Meanwhile, gold slid 1.5 percent to near $1,618 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys fell, running the yield on the 10-year note up 2.8 basis points to 0.699 percent.

RELATED: Some who lost jobs overnight due to COVID-19 shutdowns take to social media to crowdfund rent money

In Europe, markets were mixed with France’s CAC down 1 percent, Germany’s DAX lower by 0.4 percent and Britain’s FTSE up 0.2 percent.

Asian markets gained with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng adding 1.9 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite edging up 0.1 percent. Japan’s Nikkei was closed for holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Get updates on this story from foxbusiness.com.