Down to the wire: Game-winning shot by East Valley high school basketball player goes viral

There was a game-winning shot that happened just in the nick of time during a basketball game at Basha High School in Chandler. Now, the video has gone viral.

The game happened Tuesday night, when a varsity player wearing the number 24 beat the buzzer in a game-winning shot. That was followed by dozens of Basha students storming the court.

The junior hit the impossible fall away three that many of us have seen from another number 24.

Kobe Bryant.

The storybook ending was captured on social media, and has gone viral.

The player, Trent McLaughlin, knows that nine times out of 10 he probably misses that shot, but the one that went in makes him wonder.