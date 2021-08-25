Expand / Collapse search
Downtown Phoenix ambassador seriously hurt after being hit by suspected drunk driver

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Downtown Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

DTPHX Ambassador hospitalized after being hit by suspect drunk driver

PHOENIX - A suspected drunk driver sent a beloved member of the downtown Phoenix community to the hospital last Friday, police say.

Officials say Hans Hughes was hit by a car on Aug. 20 while riding his bike on 1st Street and Fillmore.

Hughes has worked as a Downtown Phoenix Ambassador for nearly 12 years, helping people on the street with directions to events, making food recommendations and helping guide visitors around the area.

A friend and former coworker, Lauren Potter, says he's on a long road to recovery.

"He is such a bright light in the community," Potter said.

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe for Hughes' medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-hans-hughes-heal-medical-living-expenses

