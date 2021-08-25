Downtown Phoenix ambassador seriously hurt after being hit by suspected drunk driver

A suspected drunk driver sent a beloved member of the downtown Phoenix community to the hospital last Friday, police say.

Officials say Hans Hughes was hit by a car on Aug. 20 while riding his bike on 1st Street and Fillmore.

Hughes has worked as a Downtown Phoenix Ambassador for nearly 12 years, helping people on the street with directions to events, making food recommendations and helping guide visitors around the area.

A friend and former coworker, Lauren Potter, says he's on a long road to recovery.

"He is such a bright light in the community," Potter said.

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe for Hughes' medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-hans-hughes-heal-medical-living-expenses

