Dozens arrested amid pro-Trump protests in DC, police say

Washington, D.C.'s police chief says at least 13 people were arrested and five firearms were recovered during pro-Trump protests in the nation's capital on Wednesday.

As of 9:30 p.m., D.C. police reported approximately 30 curfew-violation arrests. A more accurate number will be provided on Thursday, according to police.

The U.S. Capitol was locked down after protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes. The vote has since continued at an undisclosed location.

Police say a woman who was shot inside of the building during the surge has died.

Police Chief Robert J. Contee says officers used tear gas and percussion grenades to clear protesters from Capitol grounds ahead of the start of the citywide 6 p.m. curfew, which was ordered by Mayor Muriel Bowser as protests intensified.

The Pentagon says about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members were mobilized to help support law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Maryland and Virginia are also sending the National Guard, along with state police, to the District to assist.

On Wednesday morning, President Donald J. Trump maintained his claim that the election was fraudulent – a claim that has been widely refuted.

Later in the afternoon, the president asked his supporters to vacate the Capitol building and to "go home."

Meanwhile, police in D.C. say a man was stabbed near the Trump Hotel just before 6 p.m.

Police say the man is conscious and breathing.

No word at this time if the stabbing is related to the protests.

