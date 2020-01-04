DPS: 1 killed in wrong-way crash on SR-202 near Elliot Road

article

The Department of Public Safety says one person has died following a wrong-way crash on the new South Mountain Freeway near Laveen.

Calls came into the DPS office before 3:00 a.m. of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of SR-202 near Ray Road.

DPS says a collision involving a second vehicle happened near Elliot Road leaving one person dead.

The southbound lanes of SR-202 near Elliot Road are closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.