DPS: 1 killed in wrong-way crash on SR-202 near Elliot Road
LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Department of Public Safety says one person has died following a wrong-way crash on the new South Mountain Freeway near Laveen.
Calls came into the DPS office before 3:00 a.m. of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of SR-202 near Ray Road.
DPS says a collision involving a second vehicle happened near Elliot Road leaving one person dead.
The southbound lanes of SR-202 near Elliot Road are closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.