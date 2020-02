article

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash on U.S. 70 that left three people dead.

DPS received a report of a van that had rolled over around 10:00 p.m. Friday along U.S. 70 at milepost #327.

Officials confirm three people have died. Their names have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.