DPS: 3 taken into custody after shots fired at troopers

Three people have been taken into custody after shots were fired at Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix, officials said on Feb. 17.

According to DPS, a trooper responded to an area just after midnight near southbound Interstate 17 to westbound I-10 for reports of a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian was combative towards the trooper but was eventually taken into custody.

After taking the suspect into custody, multiple shots were fired from a nearby area, striking a trooper's vehicle.

With the assistance of Phoenix police, three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting were taken into custody near 25th Avenue and Holly.

No troopers were injured.

The transition ramps from northbound I-17 to westbound I-10 and southbound I-17 to I-10 are closed due to the investigation.

(ADOT)

