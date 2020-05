article

The Department of Public Safety reported that an 81-year-old man is missing out of Show Low as of Tuesday morning.

Leo Rowley was last seen in the area of North 36th Drive and West Beaman Court around 7 a.m.

He was wearing a Navy hat, plaid T-shirt and black shoes. Rowley was driving a 2018, 4-door Dodge Ram truck.

If you spot Rowley, contact the Show Low Police Department.