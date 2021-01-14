DPS: ASU police officer dies in crash on State Route 101

article

An Arizona State University police officer has died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Loop 101 near University Drive, DPS officials said on Jan. 14.

Dept. of Public Safety troopers said the officer may have hit a wall while on the freeway.

The police officer, who was not identified, died at the hospital, according to DPS.

The exit ramp for University Drive is closed while authorities investigate the crash.

