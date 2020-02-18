Expand / Collapse search

DPS: At least 1 death following crash on State Route 51

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say at least one person is dead, following a crash along a freeway in North Phoenix Tuesday night.

DPS officials say the crash happened in the area of State Route 51 and Shea Boulevard. Based on preliminary information, two cars were racing in the area when one car reportedly flipped over and collided with a median wall near the Shea Boulevard overpass.

An investigation is underway.