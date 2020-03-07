DPS Director Frank Milstead steps down from role, 'I'm moving on to better things'

article

The director of the Department of Public Safety is stepping down, he confirmed to FOX 10 Saturday evening.

It's unknown when Director Col. Frank Milstead will officially forgo his title but says he is "moving on to better things."

There no information on the exact reason why he's stepping down or who his replacement will be.

The resignation comes months after he was accused of driving over 90 mph in Yavapai County. He was let off with a warning.