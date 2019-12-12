DPS: Driver shot along Loop 303

article

DPS officials say a driver has been shot in the leg along Loop 303 Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement, the incident happened along Loop 303, just north of the I-10. The person was driving a Chevrolet Camaro at the time when the occupant in a pickup truck fired upon the driver.

The driver has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS officials.

The suspect vehicle has not been found, and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.