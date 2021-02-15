DPS: Fatal crash closes I-10 near I-17 Split in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed near the I-17 Split in Phoenix due to a fatal two-car crash, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said on Feb. 15.
According to DPS, the crash happened along eastbound I-10 at the Salt River Bridge, east of 24th Street. A commercial box truck and pickup truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says all traffic is being diverted to northbound I-17. Southbound I-17 is closed at 16th Street and traffic is being diverted to 16th Street. The 24th Street on-ramp to I-10 is closed.
It is unknown when the freeway will be reopened. Drivers should avoid the area.
