DPS: Fatal crash closes I-10 near I-17 Split in Phoenix

Eastbound Interstate 10 is closed near the I-17 Split in Phoenix due to a fatal two-car crash, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said on Feb. 15.

According to DPS, the crash happened along eastbound I-10 at the Salt River Bridge, east of 24th Street. A commercial box truck and pickup truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all traffic is being diverted to northbound I-17. Southbound I-17 is closed at 16th Street and traffic is being diverted to 16th Street. The 24th Street on-ramp to I-10 is closed.

It is unknown when the freeway will be reopened. Drivers should avoid the area.

