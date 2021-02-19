DPS: Fatal crash involving motorcycle closes northbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale

A fatal crash has closed the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Feb. 19.

According to DPS, the crash involves a motorcyclist and an unknown number of vehicles.

The freeway is closed at McDowell Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

(ADOT)

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

