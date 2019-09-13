DPS: Husband and wife DPS troopers get wrong-way driver off a West Valley freeway

Video taken along a West Valley freeway on Friday captured a wrong-way driver.

The video was taken by a FOX 10 viewer, and the frightening incident happening on the Loop 101, near State Farm Stadium. The driver was clearly seen driving the wrong way, against traffic at around noon. According to DPS officials, the car was going south against northbound traffic near Maryland Avenue.

Two off duty troopers happened to be on the highway at the time, according to DPS. They exited the highway and got on the opposite direction to drive parallel with the driver. When they caught up, the car was stopped but still in drive. One trooper hopped the median and put the car in park.