DPS investigates fatal officer-involved shooting outside Apache Junction fitness center

Police in Apache Junction say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting outside of a Planet Fitness center near Meridian Road and Apache Trail.

Officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. Sunday about several people illegally camping in the gym’s parking lot. When police arrived on the scene, they reported finding a man wearing a holstered handgun.

After the man failed to follow verbal commands, police say he pulled his handgun from the holster and Apache Junction officers fired their weapons.

Bullet holes were visible on the RV's windshield.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

Police say the officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates the shooting.