DPS involved in shooting out of Glendale area

FOX 10 has learned that the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is involved in a shooting that happened in Glendale Thursday night.

The scene unfolded in the area of 91st Avenue and Montebello, and FOX 10 has learned that Glendale Police officers are at the scene to provide assistance.

According to officials with DPS, a robbery involving illegal weapons led to suspects running fro DPS troopers. One suspect pointed a gun at a trooper, and the trooper opened fire and shot the suspect.

Officials say the suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two other suspects are on the loose. All three suspects are known gang members.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.