Crews are at the scene of a crash along the US 60 in the East Valley during the late morning hours of August 11.

According to a statement, the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of US 60 near Greenfield Road, and a Mesa Police officer has been injured.

According to ADOT, The eastbound lanes of US 60 is closed in the area as a result of the crash.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.