The Arizona Department of Public Safety says no troopers were injured in a shooting along Interstate 40 near Flagstaff.

According to DPS, the shooting happened on I-40 two miles east of Flagstaff at 8:15 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation initially said eastbound I-40 was closed in eastern Flagstaff but later said traffic was exiting and re-entering the highway at the Country Club Drive exit.