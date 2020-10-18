DPS searches for 2-week old girl abducted by father in Tucson

The Department of Public Safety in southern Arizona is searching for a two-week-old baby girl who they say was abducted by her father in Tucson.

Michelle Guillen was taken by Jose Juarez-Orci near Mark and Valencia roads in Tucson on Oct. 17. The father had threatened to take the child to Mexico, Pascua Yaqui police say.

Juarez-Orci has a history of violence and it is possible that he is armed, according to a statement from DPS.

Jose Juarez-Orci (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

Police say he is driving a white 2018 GMC Sierra with Arizona license plate CLV8258. Guillen was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink pants.

DPS said a photo of the two-week-old girl was not available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or 520-879-5523.

