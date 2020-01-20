DPS: Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Surprise man

article

Officials with DPS say a Silver Alert has been issued for a Surprise man who was last seen early Monday morning.

According to a statement released by Surprise Police, 76-year-old Donald Begalke was last seen between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Monday, in a neighborhood located to the northwest of the intersection of 175th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Police officials say Begalkje has been diagnosed with a medical condition, and is receiving treatment for it.

Begalka is described by Surprise Police as a white man about 6' tall, weighing 205 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a dark navy colored jacket.

Anyone with information should call police.