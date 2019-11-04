DPS: Tempe police officers struck by wrong-way driver on SR-51

Authorities say two Tempe police officers were struck by a wrong-way driver early Monday morning on State Route 51.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the officers were traveling in a marked police vehicle in the northbound lanes of SR-51 when they were hit by a red Corvette that was traveling in the wrong direction at Indian School Road.

The officers suffered minor injuries and the wrong-way driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All traffic lanes have been reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.