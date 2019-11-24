DPS: US-60 closed in Mesa following deadly crash, one in custody

The Department of Public Safety says a portion of US-60 is closed while troopers investigate a deadly crash.

The crash happened at US-60 eastbound and Country Club around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

DPS says they received a report of a vehicle facing sideways.

When troopers arrived, they found one person with serious injuries who has since died.

DPS says one person involved is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

US-60 eastbound at Country Club is closed until further notice.

Stay here for updates.