DPS: US-60 reopens in Mesa following deadly crash, one in custody

The Department of Public Safety says a portion of US-60 had to close while troopers investigated a deadly crash.

The crash happened at US-60 eastbound and Country Club around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

DPS says they received a report of a vehicle facing sideways.

When troopers arrived, they found one person with serious injuries who has since died.

DPS says one person involved is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

US-60 eastbound at Country Club has since reopened.

Stay here for updates.